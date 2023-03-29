Sanctions could now arrive for Indonesia after the stop for the Under 20 World Cup

Following today’s meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the president of the Indonesian Football Federation Erick Thohir, former patron of Inter Milan before the sale to Suning, FIFA has decided, given the current situation, that Indonesia will not be plus the host country of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The new World Cup venue will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates (May 20-June 11) expected to remain unchanged. Italy will participate in the Under 20 World Cup for the third consecutive time after having qualified thanks to the semi-final reached by the Under 19 national team in the last European Championship.

«FIFA would like to point out that – reads the official note -, despite this decision, he remains committed to actively assisting the Football Federation of Indonesia (PSSI)in close collaboration and with the support of President Widodo's government, in the process of transforming Indonesian football following the tragedy that occurred in October 2022. FIFA will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the necessary assistance to the PSSI under the leadership of President Thohir. A new meeting between the FIFA president and the PSSI president will be scheduled shortly for further discussions».

