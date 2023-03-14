The Council of the Fifa, that meets in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, defined that the The 2026 World Cup will be held with 48 teams and 104 matches.

In said meeting, the determination was made to go from 64 games to 104, a true marathon devised because they want 48 teams to qualify for the event and not 32 as usual.

The increase in the number of teams that will compete in the final phase, from the 32 from France 1998 to Qatar 2022, to 48 from the next appointment, forces this distribution, according to which the first two of each will overcome the group phase of them and the eight best third.

In total, from this World Cup that will take place in Canada, the United States and Mexico, 104 games will be played, 40 more than in the previous format, and the duration will also be 40 days, between June 8 and July 19.

According to Fifa, “the revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams.”

Likewise, the Council unanimously approved the calendars of international matches “after a detailed consultation process.”

The 2025-30 men’s match schedule is set as follows: March: a window of nine days and two matches; June: nine-day, two-game window (including friendlies in preparation for final tournaments where applicable); late September/early October: a 16-day, four-game window (to be introduced from 2026, with two nine-day, two-game windows remaining in September and October 2025); November: One nine-day window, two-party window.

Qatar vs. Ecuador, in the 2022 World Cup Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive See also The English revolution: the prime minister launches an anti-Superlega body

Under this provision, the mandatory release period for the World Cup will start on May 25, 2026, one day after the last official club match, although exceptions may apply to final matches of confederation club competitions until 30 May 2026 subject to Fifa approval.

At 56 days, the combined total number of rest, kick-off and tournament days remain identical to those of the 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the FIFA World Cup.

The detailed 2025-2030 men’s international match schedule will be published in the coming days.

The calendar

On the other hand, the schedule of women’s international matches 2024/25 It provides for six windows per year, some of which include different varieties to allow confederations to submit their specific competition qualifying routes and to allow friendly matches to be played.

The dates of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament (July 25 to August 10, 2024), as well as the Concacaf Gold Cup that will be played for the first time from February 20 to March 10, 2024.

The Council also unanimously approved the creation of a working group dedicated to the well-being of the players to guarantee the correct application of the mandatory rest periods.

Nahuel Molina (L) of Argentina celebrates a goal today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail stadium (Qatar)

“Fifa promoted a truly global approach to international match calendar discussions, which considered the perspectives of all key stakeholders. Our fundamental objective is to have clarity on this issue and to have meaningful football matches while protecting the well-being of the players and recognizing that many regions need more competitive football,” said Swiss Gianni Infantino, president of the world’s top football body.

Regarding the Club World Cup, which from June 2025 will be held every four years with 32 teams, the Council unanimously approved “the key principles of access with the aim of guaranteeing the highest possible quality based on sporting criteria”.

The squares

Taking into account that the period of consideration is the four-year period of the seasons ending in 2021 and 2024, the key principles of access are the following: For confederations with more than four places: access for the champions of the four previous editions of the competition top club rankings in the confederation, and additional teams to be determined by a club ranking based on the same four-year period.

For confederations with four seats: access for the champions of the four previous editions of the highest club competition in the confederation; for confederations with a quota: access for the highest ranked club among the champions of the highest club competition of the confederation in the four-year period; and for the host country: the access of the club that occupies this place will be determined later.

In addition, if a club wins two or more editions of the confederation’s top club competition during the 2021-2024 period, a club ranking calculated based on sporting criteria will be used to grant access. A limit of two clubs per country will be applied to the access list, with an exception in case more than two teams from the same country win the highest club competition of the confederation during the four-year period.

The Argentina National Team secured their passage to the quarterfinals after winning 2-1 against Australia.

Nevertheless, Fifa specifies that new consultations will be carried out with the confederations and interested parties to define the mechanisms for calculating the classification of clubs, which will be based on sporting criteria.

On the sidelines of this tournament, “given the expressed need by the confederations for the champions of their major club competitions to meet annually to stimulate competitiveness, the Fifa Council unanimously approved the strategic concept of an annual club competition for FIFA from 2024”.

“This competition will feature the champions of the major club competitions from all confederations and will conclude with a final to be played at a neutral venue, between the winner of the UEFA Champions League and the winner of the intercontinental ‘play-offs’ between the other confederations. Details about the schedule and format will be released in due course.”

more deals

The Council also approved the candidacy regulations for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, whose headquarters will be chosen in 2024; the creation of a working group to review the statutes and study the possibility of including an eFootball category as part of the general objectives of Fifa; amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players to ensure greater protection for unemployed footballers; the study of additional regulatory measures to protect the well-being of players in areas such as adoption, abortion, menstrual health, multiple births, lactation and child care.



It was also agreed that the Talent Development Program invest 200 million dollars between 2023 and 2026, the reports of the Women’s World Cup that will be held this year and that of Qatar 2022, as well as confirmed that the Beach Soccer World Cup in the United Arab Emirates 2023 will take place between November 16 and 26, and that the Seychelles 2025 World Cup in Five teams from Asia, three from Africa, two from Concacaf, three from CONMEBOL, one from Oceania, four from Europe and the host team will compete in this specialty.

