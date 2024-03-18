This weekend, matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament was played. There are only five days left until the end of the regular season and we already have some teams that are looking to win the title, while others are shaping up to fight to enter the play-in.
This week the Mexican first division soccer tournament will take a break due to the FIFA Date. Only FC Juárez and Puebla will be active this weekend to make up for a match pending on date 7.
The Mexican National Team will participate in the Nations League; El Tri will face Panama on Thursday, March 21 in the semifinals of the Concacaf competition.
The activity of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament will resume next Friday, March 29 with two games: Puebla against Tigres and Mazatlán against Xolos de Tijuana.
On Saturday, March 30, the following matches will take place: América vs Atlético de San Luis, Monterrey vs Chivas de Guadalajara, Pachuca vs Toluca and Pumas vs Cruz Azul.
Finally, on Sunday, March 31, they will play: Atlas vs Querétaro, Necaxa vs León and FC Juárez vs Santos Laguna.
