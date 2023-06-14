The South American teams will have the last opportunity in these two weeks to test players and fine-tune strategies before the start of the qualifying round for the 2026 United States, Mexico and Canada World Cup.

The qualifiers are scheduled, according to the Fifa calendar, to start from September 4 to 12. Colombia will start their road to the World Cup against Venezuela in Barranquilla and then they will face Chile in Santiago. The order of the matches will be the same as in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

In its last stage of preparation, Colombia will face Iraq this Friday in Valencia (Spain), starting at 2 pm And on Tuesday, those led by Néstor Lorenzo will play against Germany in Gelsenkirchen, in a match that will begin at 1:45 pm The two games will be seen by Caracol and RCN.

Photo: Heon-Kyun Yeon. efe

This is how the first two rivals of Colombia move

Venezuela, Colombia’s first rival, will have two matches against Concacaf rivalson the second Fifa date under the command of the Argentine Fernando Batista, who took charge of that Selection after the failed passage of his compatriot José Pékerman.

La Vinotinto will play this Thursday against Honduras in Washington (7 pm) and on Sunday they will face Guatemala in East Hartford, Connecticut (3 pm).

For its part, Chile already had the first of its three friendly matches on this Fifa date. On Sunday they defeated Cuba 3-0 in Concepción.

Chile defeated Cuba 3-0 in a friendly. Photo: Esteban Paredes Drake. efe

On Friday it will be local again, this time in Viña del Mar, against the Dominican Republic (7:30 pm). And on Tuesday, at 7 pm, he will visit Bolivia in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

All the friendlies of the South American teams on this date Fifa

These are the friendly matches of the Conmebol teams on this Fifa date (Colombian time):

Wednesday 14



Uruguay vs. Nicaragua (6:30 p.m.)

Thursday 15



Argentina vs. Australia (7am)

Venezuela vs. Honduras (7 p.m.)

Friday the 16th



South Korea vs. Peru (6 a.m.)

Colombia vs. Iraq (2 p.m.)

Chile vs. Dominican Republic (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday 17



Brazil vs. Guinea (2:30 p.m.)

Ecuador vs. Bolivia (6 p.m.)

Sunday 18



Paraguay vs. Nicaragua (9:30 a.m.)

Venezuela vs. Guatemala (3:30 p.m.)

Monday 19



Indonesian vs. Argentina (7:30 a.m.)

Tuesday 20



Japan vs. Peru (4:55 a.m.)

Germany vs. Columbia (1:45 p.m.)

Brazil vs. Senegal (2 p.m.)

Uruguay vs. Cuba (6:30 p.m.)

Bolivia vs. Chili (7 p.m.)

Ecuador vs. Costa Rica (7 p.m.)

SPORTS

More sports news