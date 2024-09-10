Arlington, Texas.- Javier Aguirre appeared at a press conference prior to the friendly match between the Mexican National Team and the Canadian National Team.

The ‘Vasco’ announced that there will be significant changes in his lineup, given that Luis Gerardo Chávez and Julián Quiñones will not play due to injury.

Both players were injured in the match against New Zealand, so Javier Aguirre will not risk them on Tuesday.

The ‘Vasco’ also recalled that César Montes broke his training camp to close his signing with Lokomotiv of the Russian Premier League.

The Mexico-Canada game will be played on September 10 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas.

