Criminal lawyer from the PP of Minas Gerais goes to the chair during Carlos Viana’s (Podemos-MG) leave

Criminal lawyer Castellar Guimarães Neto took office this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) as a temporary senator. Castellar will be in the chair of Carlos Viana (Podemos-MG), which will be licensed until November 15th for “Personal reasons”.

Castellar Neto was previously the Secretary of Government of Belo Horizonte (MG) and is also active in football. He was one of the vice-presidents of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and president of the Minas Gerais Football Federation.

He has been a member of FIFA since 2017, where currently works as single judge of PSC (Players’ Status Chamber) FIFA Football Tribunal.

As a PSC judge, Castellar is responsible for judging cases involving labor disputes between clubs and coaches of an international dimension and cases such as international transfers of underage players, for example.

In his first speech as senator, Castellar Neto defended the vote on the bill to ease the payment of states’ debts to the Union. Minas Gerais, his state, is one of the most interested.

Castellar Neto is linked to the former federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP-MG), who was in the Senate plenary to attend the inauguration.