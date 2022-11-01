Last week we saw how Unay Emery decided to pay his termination clause and head towards Aston Villa in the Premier League. Which is pretty unusual because you’re actually leaving a team without a coach in the middle of the season. With the condition that he has to search the market for a technical director who is not working at that time and who adapts to the project that said club has at that time. So it could be regulated. The coach market today is free, it is not limited.
Regarding players, the rule says the following: “A player may register during one of the two annual registration periods set by the corresponding association.”
It is in article 6 regarding the registration periods where it also specifies the two windows where it can be carried out: “The first registration period will begin on the first day of the season, subject to the following temporary exceptions. This period should not last more than twelve weeks.
While “The second registration period will begin in the middle of the season and should not last more than four weeks.” Outside of these deadlines there are only certain exceptions that allow signing players.
The same could happen in the case of coaches if FIFA decides to regulate these markets. Some periods where, as is logical, there would always be the exceptionality of a technician being dismissed. In this case you can always look for a substitute to supply. That is, unless he was dismissed, a coach could only be “signed” by another club in those windows set by the highest body in world football.
