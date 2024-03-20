What happened this Wednesday in Spain con the registration of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to the Royal Spanish Football Federation due to alleged irregular contracts in the last five years is one more link in the problem of that country.

The above, together with the scandal in the final of the Women's World Cup last year and after the former president's kiss, Luis Rubiales to beautiful Jenni, because it has caused a series of problems in Spanish football.

The fear

The media in that country warn that Spain is in the center of the hurricane and that what has happened could have very delicate consequences with the holding of the 203 World Cup, a candidacy that Fifa I should back up at the end of this year, but…

The newspaper Marca warns that alarms have gone off “in the world of football due to the spectacle that is being transmitted from the City of Football to all corners of the planet.”

And he adds: “Spain is one of the most important federations in the world.” UEFA and Fifa and what happened on Wednesday morning has left the reputation of a Federation more than shaken, which today was going to start a new path.”

They warn that Fifa was the first entity to make decisions after the Hermoso and Rubiales incident, so it will not hesitate to intervene in the football federation, since several countries have already experienced this heavy hand.

“From Zurich They believe that it is time for the Police, for the investigations, but there is no doubt that they are not going to ignore anything that happened,” says the Spanish newspaper, and they are big words.

The Spaniards are scared because the country hopes that Fifa will ratify Spain, Morocco and Portugal as candidates to host the tournament. 2030 World Cup, but they know that all these inconveniences can be a time bomb.

(Dani Alves was released on bail of one million euros, after conviction for sexual abuse: details)

Sports