An interesting background on the history of the series FIFA emerged from TimeExtension, who had the opportunity to speak with Tom Stone, former vice president for European marketing at EA, who revealed that the FIFA license could have gone to exclusive to PlayStationbut so what Sony refused the deal.

The matter occurred in 1997 and it was, apparently, a real hidden maneuver that took place behind Electronic Arts’ back, so much so that it even angered the higher echelons of the publisher, who had already launched various chapters of the series.

According to reports, ISLthe company that was responsible for managing the FIFA branding at the time, secretly contacted PlayStation Europe to grant exclusive worldwide rights to the series to Sony, all while keeping EA in the dark.

Chris Deering, president of Sony PlayStation Europe at the time, contacted Stone and told him about the proposal he had received, which was not taken very well. “You’re kidding! Really? Did ISL contact you to give you FIFA world exclusivity? After everything we’ve done for them?” These are the words Stone said at the time, at least according to what was reported in the article.

Deering, however, considered it more important to maintain the good relationship with EA rather than thereby take over the license, and indicated to Stone that he did not want to sign the contract unless EA was unable to reach an agreement with ISL.