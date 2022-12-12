Soccer stopped being just a game a while ago. It is one of the most lucrative businesses on earth and where there is plenty of money, the clever, the cynics and the thieves rub their hands together. FIFA has been targeted by agencies like the FBI and it seems that no one blushes at the word corruption. The World Cups in Russia and eastern Qatar became “dubious events” and the stage for Putin to pose as a democrat and the sheikhs said that his World Cup was the World Cup of diversity.

My first World Cup memory was Germany 74. I was six years old. That means I started to believe in the beauty of the World Cups at the very moment that the biggest football event got screwed. But I came to realize that many years later.

In that year, the Netherlands –yes, we called the Netherlands that beautiful– dazzled me. A photo in El Tiempo of the team dressed in orange captivated me. At first it was because of the color of his shirt and then the football of a certain Johan Cruyff, to the point that, when we played football on the block, I said it was him (he asked me to be him). But I had no idea that it was then that the Brazilian’s election took place. João Havelange as president of FIFA, the moment in which the idea of ​​’soccer-marketing’ began to take off and, with it, corruption, bribery.

Four years later, with more enthusiasm and awareness, I debated between the Dutch and the Argentines. Orange or blue? Neskens or Kempes? At the age of 10, everything that happened around the World Cup seemed beautiful and revealing to me. I remember that I measured the power of a 'wall', with that goal by Roberto Bettega against Argentina. Years later I was able to understand that the 1978 Cup was held in the midst of a cruel and bloody dictatorship that made people disappear at the same time that the World Cup matches were being played. And all with the shady insistence of FIFA.

I was 14 when Spain 82 happened, I was in the third year of high school – yes, that’s how beautiful we called eighth grade. I was going for Maradona’s Argentina, but they took it out, so I gave my faith to Italy for Paolo Rossi. But neither was I aware that there, in the run-up to that World Cup, the Executive Committee had appointed Sepp Blatter as FIFA Secretary Generalwhich was when

the debacle began.

And so, four-year period after four-year period. World Cup after World Cup, I found out late about the moves of the top leadership that would later be disastrous. In 1990, when Colombians were hallucinating with the return to a World Cup, FIFA conferred the powers of executive director (CEO) on Mr. Blatter. Many years later, the FBI even revealed that his famous investigation –commonly known as FIFA Gate–, went back to the 1991 files. In 1994, everything already seemed a bit heavy and doubtful to me. In 1998, the World Cup that I covered for the newspaper El Tiempo, while Zidane gave his first title to France, Blatter was named president of FIFA and Julio Grondona, another unpresentable, vice president.

Then, the borrowed fans from Korea and Japan in 2002 brought me down even more because of the World Cups. Soccer in Germany 2006 somehow restored my faith in these tournaments, but shortly after 2010, after the World Cup in South Africa, the FBI -hand in hand with the New York prosecutor’s office- began investigations into the alleged payment of bribes, for just over one hundred million dollars, to FIFA leaders, all in exchange for certain firms receiving the rights to publicity and television broadcasting of their tournaments in South America, the US and the Caribbean.

And it was in that same 2010, a key year, that FIFA, in an unusual way –because never before had two venues been chosen at the same time–, handed over the 2018 World Cups to Russia and 2022 to Qatar, decision that several European federations denounced because “there were bribes for votes”.

Already with that mixture of distrust and passion –because we are millions of useful idiots who suffer from this passion for football and that is why they go to the fixed line– I witnessed the 2014 Cup, the 7-1 defeat of Germany to the local, which I still believe was the best I’ve ever seen. A year later, on May 27, 2015, seven senior FIFA officials were arrested at the Hotel Baur au Lac in Zurich on charges of having received just over $150 million in bribes.

Russia 2018 came (yes, in Putin’s Russia) and as if nothing had happened. And now Qatar 2022 (yes, in the Qatar of the dictatorial caliphate of the Al Thani family). And so it will continue, because this is not with the UN or with Unicef. No, this is with FIFA. And this is where the most delicate part of the matter lies: This multinational organization, on behalf of all of us who adore football and on account of its boundless ambition, he washes the face of some evil governments in exchange for millions and millions of dollars. Like Hitler’s facelift and his Third Reich’s with the 1936 Olympics; like the facelift of the military dictatorship in Argentina 78; like Putin’s facelift with Russia 2018 amid the imprisonment and disappearances of opponents; or like the facelift of this Qatar that, it bears repeating, continues to hide the figures of those killed by the construction of this World Cup, discriminates and minimizes women, imprisons opponents and persecutes gays: “Homosexuality is a mental problem. We will tolerate gay visitors, but they will have to adapt to our rules,” said Khalid Salman, Qatari ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

Johan Cruyff was the leader of a football miracle: the Clockwork Orange. In 1974 they lost against Germany and at 78′ the Dutchman refused to play in Argentina during the dictatorship of Jorge Rafael Videla

And that, apart from having ended the sportsmanship of the organization, is the most dangerous thing. That in the 21st century, in exchange for bullion, the shady FIFA continue to wash their face against unpresentable regimes. The former German player and world champion, Philipp Lahm, in a statement to The Guardian, summed it up perfectly: “Giving the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake. In the future, human rights must become an indispensable criterion at major sporting events”. Spot. And this was understood by the Iranian players who, in the match against England, did not sing their anthem. And so the German team that, complete, posed with their mouths covered in protest against FIFA’s ban on wearing the rainbow bracelet.

With everything, today it is very screwed to believe in the World Cups. Shortly before this monstrosity that is Qatar 2022 I saw the documentary series The ins and outs of FIFA. Four episodes that review the corruption scandals of what the journalist Eduardo Arias has called for many years: “The Zurich cartel.” Enough to disbelieve.

I write this a week after starting this gigantic monument to corruption called Qatar 2022. And it irritates me that my boycott lasted until the first 10 minutes of Ecuador vs Qatar. And yes, I’m looking at him, sad, conflicted, pissed off, with one eye, because football –says one through his teeth–, it’s not the fault of having been kidnapped by that sect of fat gangsters, like something out of a movie Scorsese, sick of power and money. A cancer that began to metastasize in 1974, exactly when I began to watch the World Cups with the illusion of six years. What sons of bitches!

By Mauricio Silva

Editor of BOCAS Magazine

