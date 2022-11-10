It should have been a celebratory gathering, the FIFA Congress at the end of March in Qatar’s capital Doha. It was just before the draw for the World Cup. A perfect moment for the Global Football Association to bring all dignitaries together once again. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, not averse to boasting, called on world leaders to resolve wars and conflicts and said football can play an important role in bringing people together. Many compliments were handed out, there was a lot of laughter.

How different it became when Lise Klaveness took the podium. She is a former football player and president of the Norwegian Football Association. While the top of the World Cup organization in Qatar, she spoke about deaths and injuries during the construction of stadiums and other World Cup facilities. “Families of those who have died must be taken care of,” she said, after which she concretely proposed setting up a compensation fund. And she called on Infantino to do more for the affected workers: “Our leaders really need to take steps to make a difference.”

She was heavily criticized. The next speaker, the president of the Honduran Football Association, said it was “not the right place and the right time” for such criticism. And the boss of the World Cup organization in Qatar, Hassan Al-Thawadi, said Klaveness should “educate” himself about the progress Qatar had made in improving working conditions for migrant workers. It had been “twelve years of continuous work” so that the World Cup would leave a “human, economic and environmental legacy,” he said.

It was exactly what FIFA would also propagate during the congress. In a video that was shown there, Qatar’s achievements were grandly presented. “Qatar’s work in recent years has been incredible,” Infantino said in the film. He spoke of “seismic changes” that would better protect “hundreds of thousands of workers.” FIFA’s secretary general Fatma Samoura spoke about better accommodations and security checks at construction sites. And Hassan Al-Thawadi said the tournament’s “legacy” had actually passed before the World Cup: “The reforms have already happened.”

It was typical, as it was there in Doha. This has been the case since FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 – which, according to US justice, was accompanied by bribery.

Since then, a small number of countries and football associations, including the Netherlands, have been continuously critical of the human rights situation in Qatar. FIFA consistently side with Qatar. All measures taken by Qatar are applauded. But if Qatar, for example, refuses to investigate the cause of death of migrant workers, FIFA remains silent.

Twelve years of discussion

Louis van Gaal will announce his squad for the World Cup this Friday. The national coach said earlier that he found it “ridiculous” that the World Cup is being held in Qatar. That FIFA always says it wants to ‘develop’ the country, says Van Gaal.bullshit.” He has little to do with the World Football Association anyway. “I have always opposed these kinds of organizations.”

The KNVB has made the decision to leave the political issues to the board, in particular Secretary-General Gijs de Jong. He has traveled to Qatar a number of times – also to talk to workers – and has partnered with nine other Western European football associations (Belgium, Denmark, England, Germany, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Wales) to can be on Qatar as host country. This is the UEFA Working Group on Labor and Human Rights.

Yet it appears time and again that the world vision of these ‘critical countries’ clashes with that of Qatar, the vast majority of the more than two hundred FIFA members and the FIFA board. The most obvious is that when it comes to the number of deaths that have fallen to make the World Cup possible. Qatar maintains that there are three people involved. Infantino keeps repeating this, including during a speech to the European Parliament.

He deliberately chooses to withhold a lot of information. The three dead are just people who died in an accident on a stadium construction site. According to eyewitnesses there are more. More is also officially known about which Infantino is silent. For example, the World Cup organization in Qatar itself has documented that stadium workers also died in their sleep, for example due to a heart attack. It concerns at least 33 people.

There is a very good chance that working conditions, such as working many hours in extreme heat, contributed to their deaths. It usually concerns young people who were still perfectly healthy when they arrived in Qatar. In Qatar, 17,000 migrant workers have died since the 2010 World Cup was awarded. It is just not clear whether these people performed work for the World Cup – moreover, 90 percent of the population in Qatar is migrant.

There is only one way to get more clarity about the real number of World Cup deaths. That is researching the causes of death of people. But Qatar categorically refuses to do so. And however much critical football associations and human rights organizations call on FIFA to induce Qatar to conduct such an investigation, FIFA is not doing it. So Infantino – who went to live in Qatar a year before the World Cup – not only deliberately gives too little information, he also does nothing to get more clarity.

FIFA prefers to focus on the success stories. That a minimum wage has been introduced in Qatar (of about €230 per month), which has benefited 280,000 people, according to the independent International Labor Organisation. That there are heat protocols in place, which means that working at the hottest times of the year is no longer allowed. That employees have been given more freedom vis-à-vis their employer, and more opportunities to file complaints. And that stories about (probable) corruption in the allocation of the World Cup to Qatar will be a thing of the past, now that the allocation procedure for a World Cup has been made more transparent and all member countries are allowed to vote.

The fact that a number of critics who praise progress are also praised is repeated by FIFA, whereby the association always not it is said how many abuses there are still. Whoever speaks with workers who still work in Qatar, soon hears stories about unpaid wages and dirty accommodations. Hundreds of companies are also ignoring the heat protocol. But FIFA does not respond to questions from journalists about such matters. Even when Reuters news agency recently discovered that thousands of migrant workers passed through Qatar just before the World Cup were kicked out of their homespresumably so that visiting fans cannot see or meet them, FIFA declined to comment.

440 million euros

The fact that FIFA still insists that three people were killed in the construction of World Cup stadiums also makes the discussion about a possible compensation fund almost impossible. Amnesty International once proposed to set up a fund of approximately 440 million euros (equivalent to the prize money that FIFA gives out) and that idea was adopted by the ten critical football associations, including the Netherlands. They are still fighting for this plea at FIFA.

And although FIFA has said it “open” for the idea, it turns out again and again that what that bond say not actually happens. Until March last year, for example, FIFA had a human rights committee (Human Rights Advisory Board) that argued for compensation for World Cup victims, but it was dissolved and never replaced. In 2016, FIFA also asked Harvard professor John Ruggie for advice on human rights issues. He was clear: do everything you can to prevent violations and compensate where necessary, even if abuses were not directly committed by FIFA. A compensation fund fits into that idea, but although FIFA committed itself to Ruggie’s ideas on paper, there is little evidence of that in this case.

The KNVB and other unions, sponsors and human rights organizations keep coming up against a wall. Two letters sent last week are the silent witness to this. In the first, FIFA refused (again) to respond to increasingly urgent requests for the compensation fund. And the second letter? All participating countries received these and became world news. Because in it, FIFA president Infantino and secretary-general Samoura call on World Cup countries to focus on football. “Football [moet] not be drawn into ideological and political battles,” they write.

The words were milder than those of the Qatari labor minister, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri. He considers the call for a compensation fund “a publicity stunt”, he told AFP news agency. Workers who do not receive a wage are often already compensated, he says (that is true in some cases, but these are not dead or injured workers). And he finds criticism of the World Cup in Qatar discriminatory: “They do not want a small, Arab and Islamic country to organize the World Cup. They know what reforms we have made, but they don’t recognize it because they have racist views.”

Despite the difference in wording, the message from Qatar and FIFA was the same, as always: enough has been done, let the World Cup now become a football party.