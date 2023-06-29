Fifa congratulated Millionaires on their star: this is the letter signed by Infantino

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa and Millionaires.
Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa and Millionaires.
The Bogotá club continues to arouse praise after its 16th title.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The echoes of the star achieved by millionaires Saturday in the final against Atlético Nacional.
(It may interest you: Millionaires receive a luxury visit before their duel in the Copa Sudamericana)
The blue team, which is in Argentina for its match of the South American Cup this Thursday against Defense and Justice, he received a message from Fifa, the highest body in world football.
The FIFA card
The letter, addressed to the Colombian Football Federation, is signed by the president Gianni Infantinowho congratulates the ambassador team for the title achieved.
“It is a pleasure for me to congratulate Millonarios for having been proclaimed champion of Colombia with the title of the opening tournament 2023Infantino says.
“This title could not have been achieved without the work, passion and dedication of his entire team. Everyone at the club can be very proud. Please extend my congratulations to all the people involved in this great achievement”, adds the maximum Fifa boss.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fifa #congratulated #Millionaires #star #letter #signed #Infantino
Leave a Reply