Thursday, June 29, 2023
Fifa congratulated Millionaires on their star: this is the letter signed by Infantino

June 29, 2023
Fifa congratulated Millionaires on their star: this is the letter signed by Infantino

Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa and Millionaires.

Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa and Millionaires.

The Bogotá club continues to arouse praise after its 16th title.

The echoes of the star achieved by millionaires Saturday in the final against Atlético Nacional.

The blue team, which is in Argentina for its match of the South American Cup this Thursday against Defense and Justice, he received a message from Fifa, the highest body in world football.

The FIFA card

Mackalister SIlva, champion with Millionaires.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The letter, addressed to the Colombian Football Federation, is signed by the president Gianni Infantinowho congratulates the ambassador team for the title achieved.

It is a pleasure for me to congratulate Millonarios for having been proclaimed champion of Colombia with the title of the opening tournament 2023Infantino says.

“This title could not have been achieved without the work, passion and dedication of his entire team. Everyone at the club can be very proud. Please extend my congratulations to all the people involved in this great achievement”, adds the maximum Fifa boss.

SPORTS

