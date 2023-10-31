Gianni Infantinopresident of Fifa, confirmed through a publication on his Instagram social network account that the 2034 World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabiaa country whose candidacy presented the declaration of interest to organize the event this Tuesday.

“The greatest show on earth will be organized by Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026 in North America. The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Africa (Morocco), Europe (Portugal and Spain) – with three matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) – in 20230 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034. Three editions, five continents and ten countries involved in the tournament. “That is making football truly global,” he said.

In this sense, he explained: “The bidding processes were approved by consensus through the FIFA Council, where the six confederations are represented, after a constructive dialogue and extensive consultation. Thank you to everyone who has participated in this exchange positive”.

Infantino believes that “football unites the world like no other sport”, that the World Cup “is the perfect showcase for a message of unity and inclusion” and that it also provides “an important illustration of how different cultures can come together and learn to understand each other better.”

Finally, he believes that while we live “in an increasingly divided and aggressive world”, it shows that football “unites like nothing else”, and concludes by saying that “we all need these occasions of unity and the next World Cups of the Fifa provide a unique force for good in this regard.”

EFE

