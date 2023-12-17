The new format of Club World Cup will premiere in 2025, as confirmed by FIFA in recent hours and The first edition will take place in the United States between June 15 and July 13a duration similar to a World Cup.
The format will be the same as the World Cup for national teams until Qatar 2022. That is, there will be eight groups of four teams and the first two will advance to the round of 16 and then begin the single-match qualifiers until the final.
There will be 32 participating clubs from the six regional Confederations. Europe will have 12 representatives; South America with six; Concacaf, Africa and Asia with four and Oceania with one. In addition, there will be a club from the United States as host.
There will be two ways: (with the exception of Oceania) the champions of the main competition from each continent in the previous four years (between 2021 and 2024) will qualify. In addition, a ranking will be created to complete the representatives of each confederation.
UEFA will use its coefficient system to award places, while the rest of the regions will have a system approved by FIFA. The ranking will take into account the last four seasons of the main continental cup and each team will add three points for a victory, one for a draw and three for advancing to the next stage.
