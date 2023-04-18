Zurich (Switzerland) (AFP) – FIFA confirmed that Argentina will host the U-20 World Cup between May 20 and June 11, replacing Indonesia, the organization announced Monday in a statement.

This decision also means that Argentina will participate in the tournament instead of Indonesia.

“FIFA is pleased to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, so the country of the current world champions will open its doors to the great stars of world football. of tomorrow,” declared FIFA president Gianni Infantino in a statement from the governing body.

The draw “will take place on Friday, April 21 at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.”

FIFA recalled that Argentina is “the most successful nation in the history of the U-20 World Cup, having won the title six times (the most recent in 2007)” and that it already organized the competition in 2001.

Infantino already advanced at the end of March in a visit to the Conmebol headquarters in Luque (Paraguay) that Argentina had “very good chances” of organizing the tournament, after being the first country to present its candidacy with all the requirements.

On March 29, FIFA decided to withdraw the organization of the tournament from Indonesia due to the ban decreed by the authorities of the Asian country, with a Muslim majority, who wanted to prevent Israel from participating.

The two countries do not have diplomatic relations. Indonesia also defends the Palestinian cause.

Support from the Argentine government

Hours before FIFA’s announcement, the Argentine government announced in Buenos Aires its financial support for organizing the U-20 World Cup in the country.

“The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has all the support to carry out the organization (…)”, said the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, on Monday in a government broadcast together with the president of the soccer governing body local, Claudio Tapia, and other leaders.

La Albiceleste had been eliminated in the qualifying round for the World Cup, but now they will join the competition as the host country.

Argentina is the biggest historic World Cup winner in the category, with six cups obtained, one of them with Diego Maradona in Japan-1979 and another with Lionel Messi in the Netherlands-2005.

The qualified participants in sports competitions are the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, New Zealand, England, France, Israel, Italy, Slovakia, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Ecuador, South Korea, Iraq, Japan, Uzbekistan, Gambia, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

The Argentine government announced its support for the organization, despite the economic difficulties it is suffering with a debt contracted by the previous government with the IMF for 44.5 billion dollars and year-on-year inflation of 104.3%.