Following the news that EA Sport will depart from the FIFA brand starting next yearof which you can read our article by following this link, the FIFA has announced that it is working with third-party studios for the development of new official games.

This will be possible thanks to the new non-exclusivity licensing model, adopted following the termination of the collaboration with Electronic Arts.

It is presumed to think that, as regards the non-simulation titles, they could already be in the last stages of development that precede the release.as FIFA itself has announced that they will see the release in time for the 2022 soccer world cup which will take place in Qatar later this year.

One of these games in development, among many others of simulation or virtual experiences, will be adapted specifically for the 2022 soccer world championship, while other titles regarding the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand, are being defined.

In the end FIFA has confirmed its commitment with several development houses to work on a new football simulation video game expected in 2024, which could become a direct competitor with the EA Sport FC series. This at least lays the foundations to be sure that for 2022 and 2023 we will not see any, at least not of the FIFA type.

I can assure you that the only video game with the name of FIFA will be the best available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA brand is the only original and global, FIFA 21, FIFA 22, FIFA 23 and so on, FIFA is and always will be the best. The interactive games and esports sector is constantly growing, FIFA’s strategy is to ensure that we make the most of all present and future options, to guarantee a wide range of products designed for players, fans, affiliates and partners.

There are really exciting years ahead for all football fans, as the release of a free-to-play football video game entitled UFC is also expected by the end of the year.