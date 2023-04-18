Fifa confirmed on Monday Argentina as the new venue for the U-20 World Cup. Colombia has already qualified for this edition of the youth world championship.

The dates of the tournament are maintained: it will be played from May 20 to June 11. It will be the second time that Argentina receives the tournament, after having organized it in 2001, when it came out champion.

Argentina had not qualified for this edition of the tournament, being left out in the first phase of the South American that was played in Colombia at the beginning of this year.

The draw for the U-20 World Cup will take place this Friday at the Fifa headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland).

The Bureau of the Council of FIFA has confirmed Argentina as the host country of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™.

The decision comes after FIFA decided to withdraw the original host, Indonesia, the right to organize the event, as well as a subsequent candidacy presented by the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and a FIFA delegation traveled to the South American nation to carry out an on-site inspection last week. The members of the delegation visited the proposed championship venues and related infrastructures. The organization contract has been signed by the AFA, together with all the other documents corresponding to the organizing country and the local authorities.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup™ will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023 and will feature six groups of four teams each. After having been granted the right to organize the championship, the Argentine team will compete in the event instead of Indonesia. Argentina is the most successful nation in the history of the Under-20 World Cup, having won the title six times (most recently in 2007). It also organized the competition in 2001.

“FIFA is pleased to announce that this year’s edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup will take place in Argentina, so the country of the current world champions will open its doors to the great stars of world football. of tomorrow,” declared FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I want to thank the AFA and in particular its president, Claudio Tapia, as well as the government authorities, for their commitment to host this great event at such short notice.”

“The U-20 World Cup plays a key role in FIFA’s efforts to promote youth football around the world. Since 1977, this competition has featured some of the best players of the past decades, including Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and many more. Holding this year’s edition in a country that lives and breathes football will be a tremendous inspiration for the stars of tomorrow,” he added.

Following confirmation of the new host country, the official draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023™ will take place on Friday 21 April at FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Additional information will be provided in due course.

