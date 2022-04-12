The new FIFA platform, which was launched on Tuesday, is free, and contains documentaries and some live matches, but it may be a way to broadcast the World Cup matches for a fee in the end.

While presenting itself as a competitor to established media companies, the FIFA Plus platform will also be used by the FIFA Board of Directors to promote its sponsors.

“There is no plan to charge subscription fees for the service, which does not mean that we may not develop over time in the case of offerings that allow us to charge a subscription fee if we interfere with premium broadcasting rights,” said Charlotte Burr, director of strategy at FIFA.

She added, “There will always be a free trial on the FIFA Plus platform.”

And geo-blocking can be used to limit the broadcast of matches on “FIFA Plus” to specific regions.

FIFA has not said clearly whether the platform will be an accessible way to watch World Cup qualifiers, which are often not available for wide viewing due to each confederation owning the broadcasting rights.

FIFA said that its platform provides live international and local matches from all over the world, and distinctive content that tells the most wonderful global stories, in addition to the largest football archive.

According to the Federation’s website, “more than 29,000 men’s football matches and more than 11,000 women’s football matches will be broadcast on FIFA Plus in 2022, a total of more than 40,000 live matches” from 100 local associations and 6 continental associations.

The first list of publications includes programs about football stars Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Brazilian Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze, Carli Lloyd and others.

The platform will also broadcast everything recorded by the cameras of the World Cup matches, with more than two thousand hours of archival content, and this is the first time ever that such an archive is available to all football fans without exception.

The Viva Plus platform will be available on all smart devices and mobile devices, and will be available on a group of connected devices after that, and it will be presented in five language versions (English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish), with the addition of 6 other languages ​​starting next June.