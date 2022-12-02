Japan defeated Spain, Thursday, 2-1 in the third and final round of Group E competitions in the World Cup in Qatar, to surprise and qualify with Spain, while Germany and Costa Rica were knocked out of the tournament.

What sparked controversy in the match was the Japanese winning goal in the 50th minute of the match, as some considered that the ball crossed the field line, but the referee saw that the ball did not cross the line and therefore calculated the goal based on video technology.

And the Japanese player, Kaoru Mitoma, managed to pass the ball on the field line to his colleague, O Tanaka, who fired it into the Spanish Matador goal.

In a tweet on Twitter, FIFA confirmed that Japan’s goal was scrutinized by VAR technology to determine whether the ball crossed the goal line.

And he stressed that the entire ball did not cross the goal line.