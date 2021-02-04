Bayern’s semi-final opponent at the Club World Cup in Qatar has been determined. The Egyptian subscription champions Al Ahly prevailed 1-0 in the quarter-finals against the Qatari host team Al Duhail on Thursday evening.
Hussein El-Shahat scored the golden winner in the 30th minute for the team from the Egyptian capital Cairo. The winner of the African Champions League is now fighting with FC Bayern for a place in the World Cup final next Monday. Bayern have to play again in the Bundesliga on Friday evening in Berlin (8 p.m.). The World Cup semi-finals will then take place on Monday at 7 p.m. German time. The game is broadcast by a streaming provider DAZN.
Tigres solves semifinal ticket and meets Palmeiras
UANL Tigres and Palmeiras will contest the second semifinals. Tigres prevailed on Thursday in the quarter-finals against the Asian Champions League winner Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea with 2-1. The Mexican club is now fighting the Copa Libertadores champion as CONCACAF Champions League winners (North America and the Caribbean).
Palmeiras, as a representative of South America, was like Bayern already set for the semi-finals. And like the Munich team, the team from Sao Paulo should be the favorite in the semi-finals. The second semi-final will take place next Sunday at 7 p.m. German time.