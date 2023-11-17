FIFA closes sponsorship of R$485 million per year for the 2034 World Cup

Agreement with Saudi Arabia’s state oil company lasts 10 years; amount will be paid annually until the event takes place

A Aramco –Saudi Arabia’s state oil company– reached an agreement with FIFA (International Football Federation) to sponsor the 2034 World Cup, which will be held on Saudi soil. According to the newspaper The Timesthe company will invest €92 million per year (R$485 million in the current conversion) for 10 years.

The amount will be the largest sponsorship amount ever invested in a World Cup. The information has not yet been confirmed by the organization or the oil company.

Saudi Arabia was chosen as the venue for the 2034 World Cup in late October after Australia withdrew from bidding to host the event. However, the decision will only be made official in May 2024, at the next FIFA Congress, in Thailand.

It was already expected that the Arab country would host the competition. At the beginning of October, Saudi Arabia confirmed the intention and received support from Asian neighbors. According to FIFA rules, the 2034 World Cup had to be held in Asia.

Upcoming World Cups

With the new format, as well as in the 2026 and 2030 editions, the The 2034 edition will be played by 48 teams and will have 104 matches. According to FIFA rules, the host country of the competition receives a direct place in the tournament. With this, Saudi Arabia is already guaranteed in the 2034 edition.

Headquarters: