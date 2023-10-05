Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, which will host three of the 104 matches of the 2030 World Cup, will enjoy automatic qualification to the tournament. Like the main host countries, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the

If the intercontinental and multi-site formula passes all the technical criteria until its final adoption at the end of 2024, The tournament will thus start with six teams automatically classified, out of a total of 48 participating teams, which will be an unprecedented proportion.

Fifa indicated on Wednesday that only the teams of the three main organizing countries (Spain, Portugal and Morocco) would have a guaranteed place for the World Cup, but a spokesperson for the body specified this Thursday to the AFP that The three South American countries would also be classified ex officio.

With the increase from 32 to 48 teams participating in the World Cup starting with the 2026 edition, organized in the United States, Canada and Mexico, there are six South American countries that qualify for the tournament.

This way, By 2030, three of those six places are already awarded to the co-organizing countries, to which will be added the possibility of an additional team if it passes an intercontinental playoff tie, this spokesperson detailed.

Three-time world champion and current winner of the tournament, Argentina has played in all the final phases since 1974, while Uruguay has played it uninterruptedly since 2010.

Conmebol officials with the World Cup trophy.

Paraguay, on the other hand, has not qualified for any of the three World Cups and His last participation was in South Africa-2010, where they lost in the quarterfinals against Spain.

These three South American countries, which had initially presented a candidacy to organize the tournament together with Chile, finally resigned in exchange for organizing three matches that will serve to celebrate the centenary of the World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930.

