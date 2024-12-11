After around an hour and a half, Gianni Infantino calls for increased attention. “Listen carefully,” says the President of the World Football Association in the direction of the many monitors on which the delegates from the world of football who have dialed into this congress can be seen. With these introductory words you could almost think that a complicated procedure would now follow. In fact, the FIFA boss’s instructions are limited to two instructions. The delegates should now please clap to confirm the procedure for awarding the 2030 and 2034 World Cup tournaments; and please let them clap once to make the applicant countries official host countries.