FIFA is examining a advance for a new expansion of the World Cup participant field to 64 teams at the anniversary tournament 2030. The proposal was brought in shortly before the most recent meeting of the FIFA Council, the World Football Association confirmed on request. The author was a delegate from Uruguay reported the New York Times . Already for the next World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the number of participants had been increased from 32 to 48. In South America, the start of the 100th anniversary of the World Cup tournaments is played at the start. Nevertheless, FIFA President Gianni Infantino secured loudly New York Times To want to analyze the proposal for 16 additional teams. “The idea was noted. FIFA is obliged to check any proposal of one of its Council members, ”said the umbrella organization.

The advance at the session was initially accepted with astonished silence, the reported New York Times Citing participants. The British Times reports that a high -ranking functionary has stamped this proposal as “madness”, which should be rejected “as soon as possible”. It would be a doubling of the participants compared to the World Cup in Qatar: Over a quarter of all 211 FIFA member associations would participate-at a tournament that once celebrated its premiere with 13 teams in 1930.

For FIFA, which is already confronted by the new club World Cup in summer with protests about the strain on the players, more parts mean more money. And Infantino could be celebrated to enable many associations to enable their World Cup debut from Africa or Asia.

But: Such an increase would also make the qualification competitions in South America almost superfluous and much more meaningless in Europe. Many questions about sustainability are open to this anyway due to the discharge in six countries – and should become even more urgent.