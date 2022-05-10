FIFA will officially change its name as anticipated, becoming as officially confirmed by Electronic Arts EA Sports FC; I play that thanks to the over 300 football partners and the development of EA Sports it will guarantee players a completely revolutionary experience, capable of changing the brand as we have seen it to date.

Let’s talk specifically about a title where there will be championships, tournaments, clubs and athletes seen in the other games, in all ways Ultimate Team, Career mode, Pro Club And VOLTA Football which will remain present, and with a license portfolio of over 17,000 players, more than 700 teams, more than 100 stadiums and 30 leagues that will be included in EA Sports FC after the FIFA name is dropped.

EA was able to confirm that it will be a platform designed to allow the brand to evolve, letting the developer have the opportunity to invest in the world of sport that for almost 30 years now it has been thrilling players from all over the worldwith more details to come over the next few months.

For a further year, FIFA will hit the shelves, as confirmed by the developer, although apparently it will be the last collaboration before the definitive name change. Find below the official announcement Tweet, which anticipates news for the month of July.

