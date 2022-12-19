Fifa censors Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace speech – a sharp reaction from Ukraine

The president of Ukraine would have wanted to convey a message of peace to the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi would have liked to give a peace speech in connection with the soccer World Cup final, but Fifa blocked the idea of ​​the president of Ukraine.

In his speech, Zelenskyi would have proposed organizing a global peace conference this winter and also spoke in favor of peace, says ESPN.

Zelenskyi told the Ukrainian people about his intentions in a recorded message.

“The world heard our wishes, even though Fifa prevented this video message from being sent before the World Cup final in Qatar,” Zelenskyi said in the video.

In his speech, Zelenskyi compared the soccer World Cup and the war.

“The competition takes place on the playing field and not on the battlefield. The worst that can happen is a red card, not a red button,” Zelenskyi said, perhaps referring to the threat of nuclear war.

“This World Cup tournament showed once again that different countries and nationalities know how to show off their superiority with a fair game – on the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. There are no champions in war.”

At the end of his speech, Zelenskyi invited all countries to join in supporting Ukraine in peace efforts.

Presidential adviser Mihailo Podolyak criticized Fifa in harsh words on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, Fifa does not understand at all the destruction caused by the Russian attack on the world,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

CNN’s by Fifa got Zelensky’s speech to be seen in advance and stopped sending it citing the politics of the message.

According to its own words, Fifa does not accept political messages at its events.

read all HS World Championship news from here.