FIFA calls on participating countries in the World Cup in Qatar to focus mainly on football and not to get involved in “ideological and political battles”. President Gianni Infantino writes that the union is “trying to respect all beliefs” without “lecturing the world morally”. That reports the British sports channel Sky Sportswho holds the letter. The KNVB confirms that it has received the letter on Friday.

Also read: Qatar’s reforms are useful, but cannot change the negative image



According to Infantino, everyone is welcome in Qatar “regardless of gender, nationality or sexual orientation”. In the letter, the global football association argues in favor of depoliticizing the tournament as much as possible, but has previously determined on the basis of political arguments that Russia should not participate. FIFA did not allow the Russian national team to participate in the tournament because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The letter has been sent to the federations of the 32 countries that will start the tournament in more than two weeks. The KNVB says in a response to “discuss the content internally”. It is not known whether Infantino has reacted to the One Love captain’s armband that Orange captain Virgil van Dijk wears during the tournament. With this he wants to stand up for LGBTI rights and show that the Dutch national team is against any form of discrimination.

Controversial tournament

recently expressed strong criticism of the Qatari regime. The players and union pushed for reforms for migrant workers and argued that the suffering of the victims cannot be ignored. The players also called for the “decriminalization” of homosexuals.

earlier called Orange national coach Louis van Gaal the award of Qatar as tournament organizer ‘ridiculous’. “It’s about money, commercial interests. That matters at FIFA,” Van Gaal said at a press conference.

Qatar itself speaks of “an unprecedented smear campaign” against the country. Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke of “fabrications” and “double standards”. It was also announced this week that Qatar will pay for the tournament for fifty Orange fans. In return, they signed a code of conduct requiring them to “make a positive contribution” to the tournament. They are also expected to stand up against critical comments on social media.