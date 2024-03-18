Istanbul (dpa)

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), denounced the riots that took place during the match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor in the Turkish League.

Infantino said in an official statement, “The acts of violence that took place in the match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce in the Turkish league are completely unacceptable, and have no place in the football community, whether on or off the field.”

He added, “I will repeat what I said earlier: all players must be safe, protected and secure, in order to provide the performance that fans around the world enjoy.”

The President of FIFA called on the responsible authorities to ensure the standard of safety and protection, and the need to hold accountable those involved in the horrific acts of violence in Trabzon.

For its part, the Turkish Football Federation announced the opening of expanded investigations into the incident and taking legal measures.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlika commented on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), saying, “What happened is unacceptable, and we have already begun identifying those involved in these events.”

Dozens of Trabzonspor fans stormed the field after their team lost to its guest Fenerbahce, 2-3, and attacked Fenerbahce players and the technical staff while celebrating the victory.

There was no physical contact between the players and the fans, according to the photos and videos that were widely circulated on social media platforms after the match.

Security personnel intervened to protect Fenerbahce players, officials, and the match’s refereeing staff, before they went to the changing rooms.