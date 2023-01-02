A few days ago, more precisely on December 29, the former soccer player known as Pelé left this world at the age of 82, after battling colon cancer. The whole world mourned his death, his children said goodbye at the clinic and soccer players such as Neymar Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé mourned his departure.

But the funeral was still pending, which was held this January 2 at the Vila Belmiro stadiumwhere the number 10 of the Brazilian team has become world famous since he joined the Saints in 1956.

Not only did their loved ones arrive there, but also thousands of fans wearing jerseys from the teams that Pelé passed through to say their last goodbye to their idol.

Edinho, his son, next to Pelé.

Fifa was also present at the head of its president Gianni Infantinowho while there made a very special request to the rest of the world: “We are going to pay homage to the ‘King’ and ask everyone to observe a minute of silence. We are going to ask that all countries in the world have at least one stadium named after Pelé so that children know its importance”.

His statements were made in front of the presidents of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, and of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez.

In the middle Gianni Infantino.

And it is that this would not be the only tribute to what is considered by many as the best player in history. Wembley Stadium in England was lit up with the colors of the Brazilian flag after his death; a very special detail, since Pelé never played there and that was one of his regrets.

He had once written on his Twitter: “I don’t have many regrets as a footballer, but I wish I could have played at Wembley, even once, even in a friendly.”

I don’t have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley – even once, even in a friendly. // I don’t have many regrets as a soccer player, but I would like to have played at Wembley at least once, even if I was in a friendly. pic.twitter.com/L9FVeOCl9i — Pele (@Pele) January 28, 2018

This is what the emblematic place looked like:

