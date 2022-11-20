FIFA bans captain’s armband against discrimination against England footballer Kane

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has banned England striker Harry Kane from wearing the One Love anti-discrimination captaincy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is reported The Telegraph.

The organization said that its rules do not allow Kane to wear a similar bandage. It is noted that FIFA has presented alternative headbands with messages of solidarity. The Football Association of England (FA) wrote that they were disappointed with this decision.

The World Cup in Qatar will last until December 18. England will face Iran, the USA and Wales in the group stage.

On November 19, striker of the Polish national team Robert Lewandowski announced that he had brought a captain’s armband with the colors of the flag of Ukraine to the World Cup in Qatar, but he would not perform in it. It was presented to the Pole by former football player and coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko.