The Danish men’s football team was banned from wearing training shirts with human rights messages at this month’s World Cup in Qatar.

The CEO of the Danish Football Association (DBU), Jakob Jensen, revealed the ban in an interview with the Danish publication DR Sporten, released on Thursday.

The DBU planned for the shirts to be “Human Rights for All”, but Jensen told DR Sporten that he was rejected for technical reasons, and we are sorry for that.

“We are of the opinion that the Human Rights for All message is universal and is not a political appeal, but should be something that all people can support.”

FIFA complies with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game and declined to comment. Law 4.4 of the IFAB manual stipulates that “Equipment must not have political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images”.

Since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar more than a decade ago, the event has been marked by controversies with the host country, which have been heavily criticized due to the human rights situation in the Gulf state and the treatment of migrant workers.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who led the organization when Qatar received the hosting rights, recently told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that “Qatar is a mistake”, adding that “the choice was a bad one”.

In September, the Danish team’s uniform maker Hummel unveiled three uniforms: an all red, an all white and an all black that represents the “color of mourning”. The company says the visual represents a protest to express that: “We don’t want to be visible during a tournament that claimed the lives of thousands of people,” according to an Instagram post.

Tournament organizers at the time disputed Hummel’s claims and said they engaged in “robust and transparent dialogue” with the DBU.

The 2022 World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.