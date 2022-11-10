Friday, November 11, 2022
Fifa bans Denmark from coaching over human rights shirts

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
Denmark 2022 shirt

The garments, in protest against the situation of the workers in Qatar, cause controversy in the World Cup.

Fifa banned Denmark from training with shirts in defense of human rights at the World Cup in Qatarannounced this Thursday the Danish federation.

The international federation rejected the Danish request to use these shirts with the message “Human Rights for All” (“Human rights for all”), a spokesman for the DBU confirmed to AFP, which wants to lead the fight for migrant workers and the defense of LGBTI rights in Qatar.

The ‘protest shirt’

The Danish team, which will face France, Tunisia and Australia in the first phase, will wear three jerseys at the World Cup, a completely red first kit, a white second and a completely black third.

The color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third jersey for this year’s World Cup. We want to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers who have built the World Cup stadiums,” says ‘Hummel’, the sportswear brand.

“With the new shirts of the Danish team we wanted to send a double message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest footballing success, but also it is also a protest against Qatar and its record regarding human rights“, said the brand through social networks.

“For this reason,” the brand’s statement continues, “we have toned down every detail of Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and the iconic ‘chevrons’ – the characteristic V-shaped chevrons on the designs of signature-. We don’t want to be visible during a tournament that has cost the lives of thousands of people”.

AFP and EFE

