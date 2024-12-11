FIFA awards the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia and confirms that of Spain, Portugal and Morocco

The president of FIFA, the Italian Gianni Infantino, announced this Wednesday during the Extraordinary Congress of the international football organization the confirmation that Spain, along with Portugal and Morocco, will host the 2030 Men’s Football World Cup, as well as that Saudi Arabia It will be the venue for the competition to be held in 2034.

The Congress, made up of the 211 delegations of the member countries of FIFA, designated “by acclamation” the candidacy of Saudi Arabia as the “appropriate” one for a World Cup that the Middle East once again describes as “historic”, as already happened with the election of Qatar as host in 2020.

The official candidacy of the Arab country, under the motto ‘Growing together’, has had the support of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, heir to the Saudi monarchy and prime minister of the country. However, this country has received an official protest from the Norwegian Football Federation, contrary to this designation, which has been chosen as there is no alternative candidacy.

The president of the organization, Gianni Infantino, included this protest in his official speech this Wednesday and assured that he would give an official response “in due course.” The Italian lawyer has been in charge of announcing both the designation of the Arab monarchy as the future host of the 2034 World Cup and the victory of the Iberian-Moroccan multi-host bid for the competition that will take place in 2030.

Shortly after the confirmation, the president of the Higher Sports Council, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, assured that the World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco will be “the best in history” and that it is “a milestone that expands pride.” of the entire Spanish society.”

“This is a recognition of our ability to organize top-level sporting events and a tribute to the tradition and football success of our country,” said Rodríguez Uribes, who thanked “in a special way” the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, his “decided commitment to this country project”, as well as to all the ministries.

Precisely, the joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco obtained a score of 4.2 out of 5, being the highest in history in FIFA’s evaluation reports for the World Cups. The multi-venue bid thus managed to prevail over the Latin American alternative: the World Cup proposed by Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The awarding of the 2034 World Cup closes the circle of ‘sportswashing’ in Saudi Arabia

“The true legacy will be in the consolidation of Spain as a world leader in the organization of major sporting events, which will undoubtedly open the door to new opportunities to host international competitions in the future. We must feel very happy about this recognition from FIFA, which consolidates sport as one of the strategic sectors for this Government, due to the positive impact it has on our economy and our country,” explained the president of the CSD.