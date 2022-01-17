Lewandowski footballer of the year. Surprisingly Donnarumma is in the Top 11 but as the best goalkeeper he comes behind Mendy. To Denmark the Fair Play award for the rescue of Eriksen

The names of the winners of The Best Fifa Football Awards 2021 were unveiled this evening in Zurich and for the Italians there was very little glory. The blue coach Roberto Mancini and Gigio Donnarumma, European champions with the national team, were beaten by Thomas Tuchel and Edouard Mendy, respectively Chelsea manager and goalkeeper, who raised the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich forward, player of the year (beaten Messi and Salah).

consolation prize – Mendy beat Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer. Therefore, it was not enough for the Italian PSG goalkeeper to win the European Championship and obtain the recognition of the best player of the tournament. However, Gigio entered the ideal eleven of 2021 with David Alaba, Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, N’Golo Kantè, Kevin De Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. Among the coaches, Tuchel got the better of Mancini and Pep Guardiola, the City manager. Erik Lamela receives the 2021 Puskas Award, for the best goal of the year. The Argentine was awarded for the splendid goal scored in the Premier League on March 14, in Arsenal-Tottenham, beating the competition of Patrik Schick (Czech Republic-Scotland on June 14, 2021, Euro2020) and Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea-Porto on 13 April 2021, Champions). To Denmark and his medical staff the Fair Play award for the rescue of Christian Eriksen, who suffered a heart attack during the match against Finland at the European Championship.

the winners among women – Alexia Putellas, is the best player in the world 2021. The Spanish footballer of Barcelona, ​​formerly the Golden Ball and protagonist of the Blaugrana Triplete (Champions, league and Queen’s cup), got the better of compatriot and partner Jennifer Hermoso and on Sam Kerr from Australia, with Chelsea. For the second year in a row Barbara Bonansea, Juventus striker, has been included in the Fifpro Women’s World XI, the eleven female ideal of 2021. Endler, Bronze, Renard, Bright, Eriksson, Banini, Lloyd, have also been awarded with her. Miedema, Marta and Morgan. Coach Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to winning the league, FA Cup and League Cup, was preferred over Lluis Cortes (Barcelona) and Sarin Wiegman (Netherlands and later England coach). Chilean Christiane Endler (Psg / Lyon) best goalkeeper.

January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 20:50)

