Focus only on football. This is the meaning of the letter sent by FIFA to the leaders of the 32 federations participating in the World Cup in Qatar which will start on Sunday 20 with the inaugural match between the hosts and Ecuador. It was signed by the president Gianni Infantino and the general secretary Fatma Samoura. “Let football be at the center of the scene” is the message contained in the letter. The request to avoid polemics of a political nature or references to international tensions was clear. Just in the last few hours, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also sent the same message. Speaking at a ceremony where he received the Freedom of Liverpool award, the German manager said: “I don’t like that players are now expected to do anything political. They go to Qatar to play football and that’s right “.