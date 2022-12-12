FIFA assigned the task of managing the upcoming meeting to Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who managed 3 previous matches during the World Cup.

Something to be optimistic about

The decision to assign Ramos the task aroused happiness among the Moroccan fans, as he had managed the Morocco-Belgium match in the first round, which ended with a historic victory for Morocco, 2-0.

The match did not witness any controversial cases, or “injustice” to the Moroccan national team, during the Belgium match, which reassured the Moroccan fans who were impatiently awaiting the match.

Ramos also managed the meeting between Tunisia and Denmark in the group stage, in which the Tunisian national team gave a strong performance and tied 0-0.

Ramos managed the Portugal-Switzerland match, which ended 6-1 for Portugal, in the round of 16 of the tournament.

It is noteworthy that Ramos is 38 years old, and he previously managed matches in the 2018 World Cup, and other continental championships such as the 2019 Asian Cup and the Club World Cup.