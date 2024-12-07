The colchoneros will debut in the new competition on June 15 and the white team will do so three days later



12/07/2024



Updated at 11:10 a.m.





This Thursday the draw ceremony for the Club World Cup, a new competition organized by FIFA in which 32 clubs from around the world will participate and which will be played next year in twelve stadiums in the United States between June 15 and July 13. After learning about their rivals, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, the two Spanish representatives, were waiting to know the schedule of their matches, dates that FIFA has already made public.

He real Madrid It will debut in this Club World Cup against Al Hilal (June 18) in Miami, a match that will begin at 9 p.m. Spanish time. He Atlético de MadridFor their part, they will have a bone in their debut because they will begin against PSG (June 15), an attractive duel in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. (Spanish time).

The calendar of Madrid and Atlético in the Club World Cup

REAL MADRID

Real Madrid – Al Hilal (Hard Rock Stadium Miami). June 18 / 9:00 p.m.yes









Real Madrid – Pachuca (Bank of America Stadium Charlotte). 2June 2 / 9:00 p.m.

Salzburg – Real Madrid (Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia). June 27 / 03.00

ATLETICO DE MADRID

PSG – Atlético (Rose Bowl Stadium Los Angeles). June 15 / 9:00 p.m. (in Spain)

Seattle – Atlético (Lumen Field Seattle) June 20 / 00.00 hours.

Atlético – Botafogo (Rose Bowl Stadium Los Angeles). June 23 / 7:00 p.m.