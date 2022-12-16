FIFA has announced today through Gianni Infantino a new format for the Club World Cup that will be launched in 2025. The President of the highest international soccer body has explained that the tournament would be held every four years, like the National Team World Cup , and would have 32 participants who would play a group stage and then some qualifying rounds.
The president also commented that this format would be used for women’s and men’s soccer, and that it would play in the summer of 2025, taking advantage of the space left by the extinct Confederations Cup. It is still unknown how the different teams could qualify for the tournament, since until now only the continental champions of each federation attached to FIFA played, but Infantino assures that the formula will be meritocratic.
While the news tournament is taking shape, FIFA will continue to organize the Club World Cup under the terms in which it was held until now, so we will soon see Real Madrid compete for a new international title.
Until now, European football has dominated the Club World Cup on most occasions due to the great difference that exists with the rest of the continents in terms of player size and budget. Only South America has been able to surprise on a few occasions thanks to its ability to generate local talent.
A tournament like this could allow clubs from other parts of the globe to grow and gradually approach the European level, since it could be a good source of income that could be invested in improving.
