FIFA and Saff (Saudi Arabia Football Federation) announced the city of Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, as host of the 2023 Club World Cup. The tournament will be held from December 12th to 22nd of this year. It will be the 1st time that the country hosts the championship. The World Cup will follow the traditional model, with 7 clubs: 6 of them representing continental confederations and 1 guest from the host country.