Opening will be at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, on June 11; MetLife Stadium in New Jersey hosts the final on July 19

A FIFA (International Football Federation) released this Sunday (Feb 4, 2024) the complete table with the dates and locations of the 2026 World Cup games, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The opening match, on June 11th, will be at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, while the MetLife Stadium, located in New Jersey (USA) will be the stage for the grand final on July 19th. This will be the 1st edition of the World Cup with 48 teams and 104 games. Here's the complete of the table (PDF – 430 kB).