The 2030 World Cupwhich will be organized by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, will experience its opening ceremony and inaugural matches on June 13 or 14 of that year and the final will be played on July 21, announced this Friday the Fifawhich clarified that the six teams that play the previous matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay for the Centennial will have “eleven or twelve days” to travel to Europe and be able to rest between both phases.

In a document sent to the media, FIFA detailed the relevant dates of the World Cup. Thus, on June 8-9, the Centennial celebration ceremony and the first matches of Uruguay (in Montevideo), Argentina (at home) and Paraguay (at home) will take place.

Details of the 2030 World Cup

On the 13th or 14th of that month, the opening ceremony and opening match(s) will be held in Spain, Morocco and/or Portugal, and the first matches of the other teams in the Uruguay groups will be scheduled on the following two days. , Argentina and Paraguay, while the second matches of those teams will be played on June 21 and 22 and the winner of the World Cup will be known in the grand final, set for July 21.

“The three matches to be played in South America will be brought forward a few days before the official opening matches of the FIFA World Cupwhich will be played in Morocco, Portugal and Spain,” explained the international organization, which clarified that the calendar “will be adapted in an exceptional way to provide additional and sufficient days between one match and another to the teams that play the matches celebrating the centenary. so that they can travel, rest, adapt and prepare well.

Thus, “about 11 or 12 days” will be provided so that the six teams playing in South America can travel and rest before their second match “while both their other six group rivals and all the other participating teams will have about 5 or 6 days to travel and rest,” the text adds.

It also states that “all necessary adjustments” will be made to the match schedule within the framework of the current international calendar, “so the total player loan period will remain unchanged in relation to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.” “.

“Consequently, no additional days would need to be added to the present status quo, nor would it place any added burden on any participating team, nor on their players or national league clubs. Furthermore, the same exceptions to the total loan period will also apply of players for the World Cup to those players who compete in the finals of the confederation club competitions,” the statement said.

Despite having involved six countries from three continents, FIFA considers that the bulk of the 101 matches will be played “in a radius of action of three neighboring countries – Spain, Portugal and Morocco – very close geographically and equipped with infrastructure and networks of spacious and well-developed transportation facilities.

The same applies to the three meetings that will take place in South America, “also in geographically very close neighboring countries, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the contest with a unique celebration.”

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed on Wednesday that the only bid for the 2030 World Cup will be the joint bid of Spain, Portugal and Morocco, and that the first match will be played in Uruguay, in celebration of the centenary of the first championship that was played. in that country in 1930. He also agreed that Argentina and Paraguay, countries that joined Uruguay and Chile in another candidacy project, each host a party.

EFE

