Unprecedented e-sports event will be held from August 29 to September 1, 2024; prize pool is R$550,000

FIFA, in collaboration with Sports Interactive, announced on Thursday (27.June.2024) the 1st FIFA World Cup will be held Football Managerfootball simulation and management game.

The competition will be held from August 29 to September 1, 2024, and will pay out a prize pool of R$550,000. The tournament will be hosted by Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager and current head of global development at FIFA.

Launched in 2008, Football Manager is a global phenomenon among football fans. In the game, players manage a club and are responsible for hiring and selling athletes, establishing business strategies and even training the team.

Registration for the Football Manager World Cup is now open at FIFAFIFA’s specialized platform focused on electronic games.