The highest international soccer body announced this Friday the holding of the Women’s Club World Cup and the creation of the Futsal World Cup for women. In a press conference as part of the closing of Qatar 2022, in the city of Doha, FIFA President Gianni Infantino officially announced the creation of these two international tournaments.
For many years, futsal players have been calling for the creation of this official World Cup, which has been taking place in the men’s field since 1989. This year, and in the context of the tenth edition of the men’s tournament, the players decided to make the claim public again. In November, ten futsal leaders, including Argentina’s Julia Paz Dupuy, came together to once again ask FIFA for a commitment to organize the first women’s World Cup.
Despite the fact that there is no official date for its premiere, the players’ union revealed that the entity promised them that the first edition would take place in 2024, coinciding with the men’s edition.
Until now, the players could not compete in a major official international competition until 2019, when UEFA announced the creation of the Women’s Euro Cup. Its first edition was held that same year and Spain was proclaimed champion. Since then, the pressure of the players on FIFA to achieve real equality in competitions has been increasing in recent seasons. “Year after year, they promise us a World Cup. Equality cannot be a promise,” the players highlighted. Worldwide, the calendar focused on holding unofficial world tournaments not covered or organized by FIFA and on friendly matches.
In addition, Infantino announced the creation of the Women’s Club World Cup, similar to the one that has already been held for several years in men’s soccer. Heir to the Intercontinental Cup, it will have the presence of the continental champions of the five continents and, as a possibility, a representative of the organizing country.
Along the same lines, FIFA has also announced the start of talks with the International Olympic Committee so that, As of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the participation quota is equalized with men’s soccer. Up to now, and this will also be the case in Paris, the Olympic tournament has 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams.
