The Qatar 2022 World Cup ended a while ago with Lionel Messi’s Argentina establishing itself as world champion for the third time in its history after defeating France in the best final of this tournament. In turn, the news continues to circulate around this championship and, today, FIFA shared the amount of money that it will grant to the clubs for having loaned their players to represent their teams and be able to play this championship. which was played for the first time in Arab lands. The amount that the highest entity in the world of soccer will distribute is 209 million dollars.
In the note published by FIFA on this subject, it reported that 837 players played (or were called up) for the 2022 World Cup. Making calculations, it represents that each available player earned FIFA $10,950 per day over the 29 days that the World Cup lasted. There were 400 teams that gave players to the tournament that was held between November and December. There were 303 teams that play in the First Division, 78 clubs are second, 13 third, 5 fourth and 1 fifth team.
“The total per player is divided and distributed among the clubs in which the footballer has been registered during the two years prior to the final phase of the competition.”
– FIFA in its statement
As for the clubs in Argentina, River Plate is the team that loaned the most players followed by Vélez, Independiente, Talleres de Córdoba, Defensa y JusticIa, Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Juniors. These are the amounts assigned to him by FIFA:
|
CLUB
|
AMOUNT
|
SILVER RIVER
|
$1,204,547
|
VELEZ
|
$365,014
|
INDEPENDENT
|
$200,757
|
WORKSHOPS
|
$124,104
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
$98,553
|
NEWELL’S
|
$93,078
|
MOUTH
|
$32,851
As for the global, the European clubs, who own the passes of the best players in the world, are at the top of the list. While in UEFA these are the clubs that received the most income from Gianni Infantino’s entity:
|
CLUB
|
AMOUNT
|
Manchester City
|
$4,596,445
|
Barcelona
|
$4,538,955
|
Bayern Munich
|
$4,331,809
|
real Madrid
|
$3,836,302
|
psg
|
$3,835,389
On the CONCACAF side, the order is as follows:
|
CLUB
|
AMOUNT
|
Monterey
|
$1,168,958
|
CS Heridiano
|
$1,144,320
|
CF Montreal
|
$1,040,291
|
Seattle Sounders
|
$826,757
|
LAFC
|
$764,705
This distribution of money is the product of the agreement between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) which is valid until the year 2030 and covers a total of 440 clubs in the 6 confederations that make up world football. Both entities have commented that the amounts granted will grow in the coming years, mainly during the years 2026 and 2030, when the men’s soccer world cups will be held.
