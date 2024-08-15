Brazilian Ari calls on FIFA and UEFA to bring Russia back to tournaments

Former Russian national team striker of Brazilian origin Ari has made a demand to the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). His words are quoted by “RB Sport”.

“If I were Gianni Infantino, I would bring Russia back today. That’s why I appeal to the presidents of FIFA and UEFA – bring Russia back today!” he said. He complained that politics is involved in everything.

In his opinion, Europeans are eagerly awaiting Russia’s return to the international arena. “Sports cannot exist without such a great country. Russia is needed both for finances and for sports,” Ari noted, adding that Russia’s return would be beneficial for both athletes and tourism.

Russian football clubs and national teams have been suspended from all international tournaments by decision of FIFA and UEFA. The Russians are only holding friendly matches.