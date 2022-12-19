FIFA and UEFA warned Ukraine about a possible deprivation of membership in organizations

The International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have threatened the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) with deprivation of membership in organizations. A warning letter was posted on Facebook. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) UAF Vice President Oleg Protasov.

FIFA and UEFA fear that a third party may influence the administration of the association’s affairs. An extraordinary meeting of the UAF executive committee on December 20, at which they plan to discuss the legitimacy of the powers of the president of the organization, Andrei Pavelko, causes concern.

On November 29, it became known that Pavelko had been arrested. The functionary is a suspect in a criminal case of misappropriation of international aid intended for the construction of a factory for the production of artificial grass.

Pavelko has headed the UAF since March 2015. Since February 2019, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations.