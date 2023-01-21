Saturday, January 21, 2023
Fifa and the Colombian government, for agreements on player working conditions

January 21, 2023
Santa Fe

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín.

Labor Minister heard positions from Dimayor and Acolfutpro.

FIFA and the Government of Colombiatogether with the International Labor Organization (ILO), will work to improve working conditions in Colombian professional soccer after the request of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association.

The Colombian Minister of Labor, Gloria Ines Ramirezlistened to the positions of the representatives of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) and the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) after the complaint filed by the Unitary Central of Workers (CUT) seeking collective bargaining in the sector.

Work table

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

In this sense, he established a “voluntary work group, taking a path of conciliation, looking for the alternative of social dialogue to find a way out of the conflict,” Ramírez explained.

At the meeting, a “route” was studied that would allow “solving this situation amicably” and a new meeting for February 17in which it is expected to have representation of Colombian clubs.

Colombian soccer has been under scrutiny after the women’s Colombian U17 team was runner-up in the world and the controversy over the lack of a national league arose.

EFE

More sports news

