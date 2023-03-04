At its 137th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held this Saturday in London, the Ifab (International Football Association Board) approved a series of changes and clarifications to the Laws of the Game and confirmed the decision made at the recent Meeting Annual Business (ABM) of continue to share the VAR broadcast on stadium screens and in front of a live television audience.

Also, Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, confirmed a news about the proposal that the clock stops in matches when the ball is not in play. Idea that has been cataloged in the press as “the revolution in football”.

Fifa reaction to ‘the revolution in football’

The 12-month trial related exclusively to VAR decisions at FIFA tournaments began at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco earlier this year and will also be implemented at the U-20 World Cup of FIFA, in Indonesia, from May to June this year.

A decision will then be made on whether the test will continue at other Fifa tournaments later this year.

On the proposal for the clock to stop in matches when the ball is not in play, the Ifab remarked that “The approach taken during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, where a more precise calculation of ‘additional time’ was implemented , was received positively. It was agreed that competitions around the world should follow this approach.”

Later, at a press conference, Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, confirmed that

“There will be no games with stopped clock”.

“We do not plan to change the rules of the game, they are already prepared for the situation of loss of time,” added Infantino.

🚨Gianni Infantino, President of Fifa, confirms that there will be no football with time stopped: ▪️ “There will be no games with stopped clock” ▪️ “We do not plan to change the rules of the game, they are already prepared for the situation of loss of time” pic.twitter.com/PIYStawYFG — Beni Arroyo 🎙 (@beniarroyo_) March 4, 2023

