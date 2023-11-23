Fifa and Conmebol condemn the violent riots: do they sanction Brazil and Argentina?

After the triumph of the Argentina team 1-0 over Brazil at the Maracaná in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which was preceded by episodes of violence and police repression towards visiting fans that forced it to be postponed for half an hour, the Conmebol and FIFA sent separate statements to echo what happened. However, in both messages, each entity transfers the responsibility to the other to act accordingly.

Firstly, the highest authority in world football, Gianni Infantino, expressed himself in an Instagram story with a condemnatory tone: “Violence in football is totally unacceptable, both on and off the field of play. These types of events, such as those that occurred during the FIFA World Cup qualification match between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana stadium, “They are unacceptable in our sport and in our society.”.

Riots in the Brazil vs Argentina match Photo: EFE / Screenshot

“Without exception, all players, supporters, staff and managers have to feel safe and protected to be able to play and enjoy football, and I ask the corresponding authorities to ensure that this is respected in all areas,” the Swiss concluded his message. .

Subsequently, the statement came from the South American regulatory body, which initially expressed the same sentiment: “Conmebol condemns all forms of violence and will always cooperate with actions that aim to banish violence, racism, xenophobia and discrimination. In this sense, the South American Confederation has been working systematically to eradicate this scourge that affects South American and world football; and makes itself available to continue collaborating in any initiative that seeks to eradicate intolerance and violence in sport.”

However, at the end of his message, the organization chaired by the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez was explicit in disclaiming responsibility for taking action in this regard: “Likewise, it states that the Conmebol is not the organizer of the World Cup qualifiers. The preparation of the rules that govern the qualifiers, as well as the decision to open an investigation and the application of possible sanctions, are the exclusive powers of Fifa.”

Meanwhile, the highest entity in world football He has not yet commented on the possibility of raising sanctions as a result of what happened, given that to open the investigation they first need to obtain the match report from referee Piero Maza.