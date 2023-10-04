Russian youth teams under the age of 17 are allowed to participate in the world championships in their categories. The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced this on October 4.

The permission is related to the decision of the executive committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which allowed Russian teams to participate in continental championships.

“The FIFA Council approved the extension of the decision to the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, for which UEFA competitions serve as a qualifying route, thereby removing the disqualification of teams from Russia taking part in these tournaments,” – reported press service FIFA.

Russian teams will be allowed if they compete under the name “Russian Football Union”, without the national flag, national anthem and equipment in national colors.

To participate in the World Youth Football Championship, you must take first place at the European Championship in the year preceding the tournament.

On September 26, the UEFA executive committee allowed Russian youth teams consisting of players under 17 years of age to participate in international competitions. Men’s and women’s teams will play matches without an anthem, flag, national symbols and not on Russian territory.

The next day, the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association reported that the teams would not participate in UEFA tournaments with the Russians. Later, England, Poland, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania and other countries also refused to play in competitions with the participation of Russian youth teams. Also, the organizers of the upcoming European Football Championship for girls under 17 in Sweden announced that they would not allow the Russian team to participate in the tournament.

Earlier, on March 28, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that only those Russians who do not support the special operation be allowed to compete as neutral athletes. It was also proposed to deny participation to athletes associated with the Armed Forces and security agencies of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov called the neutral status at the Olympic Games a violation of human rights, and the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the exclusion of Russian athletes is unlawful.

Prior to this, the IOC recommended that sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions at all. This happened after Russia launched a special military operation on February 24, 2022 to protect the population of Donbass.